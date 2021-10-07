Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Narc-Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta after Pandora Papers exposed how he and his immediate family members have stashed billions in offshore accounts.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen of world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The dossier revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3.1 billion.

Commenting on the issue, Karua said it is totally wrong for a leader especially from a third-world country to have offshore accounts, saying this undermines economic growth.

“A leader, especially a third world leader who stashes money abroad knowingly undermines the economic growth of his country,”Karua stated on her Twitter page.

