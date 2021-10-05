Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Two years ago, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru walked down the aisle in a traditional wedding ceremony with renowned City Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The governor, who recently caused a storm after ditching President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement, has opened up on life after marriage.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Waiguru stated her marriage to Waiganjo was still a bed of roses.

She narrated that the marriage to the lawyer has been characterized by happiness and transformation in so many positive ways.

“From the look on my face you can tell. From the day I got married, I have added a little bit. My face tells it all, marriage is good,” Waiguru narrated.

At the same time, the first time governor noted that her husband has not been accompanying her to all political functions as he has his designated duties as the first gentleman.

She stated that her husband has been running several projects assigned to his docket including overseeing different health projects in the county and converging with other leaders to chat the way forward for the betterment of the county.

She added that Waiganjo is not so much into politics and that is why they have not been seen together in political functions.

