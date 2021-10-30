Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 October 2021 – A reveller who had gone to unwind at Club Laviva along Thika Road is trending after he was pictured getting mushy with a lady.

The photo was posted on the club’s Instagram page and later deleted but it was too late since Netizens had already downloaded it.

According to those who know him, he is married and the lady he was pictured having fun with at the club is not his wife.

They were dirty dancing like teenagers and the photo was probably taken and posted online without his consent.

What will this man tell his wife when she sees this trending photo?

