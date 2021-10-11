Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Law Clerk

Requirements

Academic and Professional Qualifications:

For appointment to this grade, the applicant must have: –

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized University;

A Post Graduate Diploma in Law;

Be an Advocate of the High Court with a current practicing certificate;

Membership to Law Society of Kenya;

A Senior Management Course or its equivalent will be added advantage;

Proficiency in Computer applications;

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Met the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Experience

Six (6) years post admission practicing experience or six (6) years of extensive legal research in a relevant legal field

Job Core Competencies

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Leadership & Good interpersonal skills;

Professional and Technical competence;

Confidentiality, High Integrity, attention to details and accuracy;

Analytical & Negotiation Skills; and

Organizational, planning skills and Results-oriented

Duties and Responsibilities

Examining pleadings and fully apprehending their tenor and effect;

Examining the detailed content of the facts and decisions of the Courts below;

Carrying out Legal Research work for the Judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya;

Taking stock of the full tenor and effect of the submissions made in the Supreme Court and the lower Courts;

Researching on precedent setting authorities within various jurisdiction both within and without Commonwealth

Presenting findings within sound written arguments in light of academic legal literature and case law;

Drafting bench memoranda and well-planned legal briefs on variety of legal issues touching on different branches of law;

Preparing pre-trial and post –trial media summaries.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: www.jsc.go.ke-index.php-careers

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- A letter of application; Certified copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and academic transcripts; A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any). Names of three (3) referees; two (2) professional referee and one (1) character reference; Certified copies of National Identity Card (I.D), Passport or any other relevant identifiable legal documents; Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.)

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: – KenyaRevenueAuthority Higher Education Loans Board Directorate of Criminal Investigation Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission A recognized Credit Reference Bureau;and Clearance from relevant professional body.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 29TH OCTOBER , 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.

, 2021 AT 5.00 P.M. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates