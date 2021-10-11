Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Management Trainee

Self Help Africa in Kenya (https://selfhelpafrica.org/ie/kenya/) works with smallholder farmers to move them from subsistence to commercialization through a range of projects – from supporting those in extreme poverty, to assisting enterprise development and business partnerships.

SAFRICA works with smallholder farmers, farmer groups and associations across the country, including in the arid and semi-arid areas to address food security and nutrition challenges, and link farmers to markets through a farming as a business approach.

MANAGEMENT TRAINEES

Job Description

Are you motivated to learn, gain experience? Self Help Africa – Kenya is seeking to recruit intelligent, dynamic, ambitious and self-driven Management Trainees.

Job Purpose

The Management trainees will learn, develop skills and be responsible for supporting the Self Help Africa – Kenya Management team and provide services to generate funding and achieve customer satisfaction. A reward of Kshs 50,000 monthly stipend shall be offered to the trainees. After successful completion of the Training Programme you shall be permanently employed.

Qualifications

Diploma or Degree in a Business related course.

Must have graduated not more than (5) years ago prior to the date of this application.

Have strong communication and negotiation skills and passion for sales

Good Command of English both oral and written.

Motivated toward career growth and learning.

Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of internal and external customers.

Work with minimum supervision.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application to kenya@safrica.com

Use ‘MANAGEMENT TRAINEES’ as the subject of the email

Closing Date: 25 October. 2021