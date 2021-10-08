Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – An old man in Kajiado County is the talk of the town after Deputy President William Ruto made an impromptu stop at his home on Thursday.

Kishanto Ole Suuji, who is the husband to Kajiado East MP, Peris Tobiko, said Ruto didn’t consult him when he visited his home.

Sources said it is Tobiko who invited DP Ruto to her home but he had not consulted the husband.

When the husband realised that Ruto was on his way to his home, he called local police and urged them to stop the second in command.

However, the visit went ahead as scheduled after police officers informed him that the meeting had been permitted and intervention would have been noisy.

Addressing the media after the incident, Ole Suuji said that he felt frustrated as he is the homeowner and a meeting of such magnitude could have been procedural.

“They should have informed me earlier since this is my matrimonial home,” he stated.

