Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – Shock and grief has engulfed Nyabomite village in Kisii after a man killed his wife and then committed suicide.

According to reports, the troubled man committed the heinous act after discovering that his wife was having an affair with another man.

He left a suicide note explaining why he decided to kill his wife in cold blood before ending his own life.

Here are photos of the suicide note.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.