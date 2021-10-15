Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 October 2021 – A man from Kasarani lost his valuables and household items after he fell into the trap of slay queens at Club Switch – a popular entertainment joint in Kasarani.

The victim went for a night out with one of his friends last weekend at the popular club and as they were enjoying their drinks, some beautiful slay queens joined them.

After merry-making, they took the slay queens home, not knowing that the cunning ladies had evil plans.

Among the items stolen was an Sh80k laptop and other household items which the victim now seeks help in reclaiming.

His friend was lucky enough to record a video of one of the girls when they got to his house at night.

According to him, he suspected something fishy when at one point the two ladies followed his friend, who was as drunk as a skunk, to the bedroom.

“So apparently my pal was robbed by these Mchele Ladies on Club Switch Kasarani. A laptop worth 80k and other valuables. They were there last weekend. One of them was wise and decided to record after smelling something fishy. Below is the video of one of the ladies,” the victim’s friend wrote on Twitter.

Club Switch is a favorite spot for the notorious mchele gang.

