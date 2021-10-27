Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – A young man escaped death by a whisker after he was ambushed by thugs at night on his way home and stabbed in the head.

The victim narrated the unfortunate incident on Twitter and displayed the injuries that he sustained.

He further called out cops based at Kabete Police Station for refusing to assist him when he reported the matter.

See photos of the injuries that he sustained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.