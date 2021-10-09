Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has said One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals must unite with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to stand a chance against Deputy President William Ruto.

As it stands, the DP, who is marketing himself as the leader of the hustler nation, has a cultic following across the country.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Friday, Maina, who is currently a nominated MP, said the OKA chiefs should realise that going it alone would give Ruto an upper hand ahead of the President’s succession plan.

“This is the time the luminaries should look at the public mood and unite for the sake of the country.

“Kenyans are excited and want us to work together to stop Ruto,” Maina said.

Maina’s sentiments were echoed by Mount Kenya Foundation chairman Peter Munga who stressed the need for the OKA chiefs to work together with Raila ahead of the 2022 polls saying they cannot defeat Ruto alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST