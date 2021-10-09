Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has become the latest politician from the Mt Kenya region to admit that Deputy President William Ruto‘s journey to State House in 2022 seems to be unstoppable.

Ruto, 54, has organized a formidable campaign juggernaut that is making his competitors quake in their boots.

Ruto’s competitors include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and One Kenya Alliance Principals.

OKA principals include Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Maina, who spoke with one of the local publications on Friday, said if Raila fails to unite with OKA chiefs, Ruto will be the fifth President of Kenya.

“If they fail to unite, I see DP Ruto as the next President of Kenya,” Maina said.

The former Starehe lawmaker also admitted that neither Raila nor OKA chiefs can beat Ruto alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST