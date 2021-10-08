Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta is still the Mt Kenya region kingpin and he will have a big say when it comes to the 2022 presidential election.

Since 2018, Uhuru’s fortunes in Mt Kenya have dwindled but according to the veteran politician, the President is still in control of the vote-rich region.

Maina said despite Deputy President William Ruto claiming he has huge support in Mt Kenya, the truth of the matter is that he will get less than 20 percent of the Mt Kenya vote in 2022.

“As punishment for defiance, the plan has already thickened and believe me DP Ruto will only manage at most 20% of Mt Kenya region votes.

“As much as others despise Uhuru, Kikuyus knows how far he has brought them and will never betray him, just watch this pace,” Kamanda told a local publication.

He also said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who is also vying for the presidency, will get 80 percent of the Mt Kenya vote because he has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST