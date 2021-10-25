Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 October 2021 – A Machakos man believed to have killed his wife by stabbing her six times after allegedly finding her with another man in their house has surrendered himself to Athi River detectives.

Andrew Mutiso Musau, 28, who disappeared after the October 21 incident showed up at Athi River police station today noon accompanied by two of his brothers.

A Manhunt for Mutiso had been launched yesterday, after his wife’s dead body was found in their house by concerned Nyumba Kumi members, two days after she went missing.

Shocked by the horrifying scene, neighbors who were privy to the heated scuffle that ensued between Mutiso and his wife on Thursday night when he found another man assuming his roles in their institution of marriage, alerted the police of the body.

Crime scene detectives from Kitengela processed the scene before the body was moved to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.