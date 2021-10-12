Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – A middle-aged man was stabbed to death in Bumula, Bungoma County, on Monday, while fighting over a lady.

According to DCI, the deceased identified as Titus Wamalwa died on the spot when his opponent, Oliver Wafula, struck his chest with a kitchen knife.

They were fighting over a woman only identified as Njoki.

The two men fought in Njoki’s house and during the fierce fight, Wafula reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed Wamalwa.

He then fled and went into hiding.

Detectives got wind of the incident and cordoned off the nearby market in search of the suspect, who was cornered as he tried to sneak out of town.

The bloodstained kitchen knife used in the killing was recovered from the woman’s house and shall be produced in court as a key exhibit against the suspect.

Here’s a screenshot of DCI report on the incident.

