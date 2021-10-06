Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has come to the defense of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is accused of having multiple offshore accounts stashed with billions of shillings.

In a dossier by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed Pandora Papers, Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina, his brother Muhoho and his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi, were accused of having 11 offshore accounts in Cayman, the British Virgin Islands, Maldives, and Panama.

One of the accounts had Sh 3.1 billion.

Commenting on the issue, Havi defended the Head of State, saying even before Uhuru rose to power in 2013, he was already rich.

“On the Pandora Papers, President Uhuru was rich before he became president.

“If he acquired his property legally, then that’s his property. Let us not be propagandists,” Havi said.

Havi’s statement came hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also defended Uhuru, saying one can choose to have an offshore account if he can explain how he or she earned the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST