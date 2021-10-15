Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 October 2021 – Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo has summoned directors of 18 popular clubs along Thika Road, following rampant cases of revellers being drugged by notorious ladies, who sometimes work in cahoots with the management.

The clubs have been earmarked for closure due to negligence.

According to sources, directors of the said clubs have been summoned by Kasarani OCPD tomorrow at 10 am.

Some of the clubs earmarked for closure include Quiver, Switch Club, Clarret and Uncle Sam.

Here’s the full list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.