Sunday, 17 October 2021 – Former Machakos County first lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has responded to Sonko’s claims that she is putting the life of her current boyfriend, Juliani, at risk.

The former Nairobi Governor had made reference to viral photos of Juliani and Lillian that were posted by Boniface Mwangi on Saturday.

Sonko advised Lillian to move on in peace and stop hurting her ex-husband, Alfred Mutua, by splashing photos online getting romantic with Juliani.

“Aki si poa…Stop hurting Kavaluku just move on in peace you are now endangering the life of the msanii,” Posted Sonko.

In response, Lillian Ng’ang’a made it clear that the photos were posted by their friend Boniface Mwangi and they were not meant to hurt anyone

She also wondered why someone would want to hurt Juliani for falling in love with her.

“Two things. 1. These photos were posted by our friend and in NO WAY WHATSOEVER are they meant to hurt anybody.

“2. My main concern though, @MikeSonko, is why should @JulianiKenya‘s life be in danger for being with me?.” She tweeted.

