Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is not afraid of the ‘deep state’ because it is Kenyans who will decide the fifth President of Kenya.

Speaking on Friday during a stopover in Kakamega after a meeting with One Kenya Alliance(OKA) principles and UDP Party leader Cyrus Jirongo, Mudavadi said the deep state is an amorphous grouping and cannot decide who is the next President of the Republic of Kenya.

He also said One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which he is part of, will reach out to other political parties and exuded confidence that it will form the next government in 2022.

“OKA is not a closed shop, we are reaching out to other political parties and Kenyans.

“We will not allow anybody to impose leadership on Kenyans. Wananchi ndio wataamua!,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST