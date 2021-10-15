Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has expressed his frustrations on social media after the High Court, sitting in Nairobi, declared Huduma Namba illegal.

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, Justice Jairus Ngaah faulted the government for failing to conduct a data protection impact assessment before rolling out the Huduma Number cards last year.

In his remarks, Justice Ngaah quashed the government’s decision made on November 18, 2020, to roll out Huduma cards as it contravened Data Protection Act 2019.

The court also ordered the government to carry out the impact assessment before rolling out the Huduma cards.

Commenting on his Twitter account on Friday, Kipkorir blamed Attorney General Paul Kihara for being incompetent and behind the nullification of Huduma Namba rollout.

“Time is Nigh when President Uhuru Kenyatta makes changes in the State Law Office.

“Surely, when all your decisions are declared Null and Void by the High Court, it’s time to make fresh appointments.

“The Office of Attorney General has betrayed the President with nearly 100% failure,” Kipkorir wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST