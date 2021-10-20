Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leadership, after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was shouted down in Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties on Tuesday.

Raila Odinga met fierce resistance in Embu and Nkubu towns when he went there to popularise his presidential bid in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter after Raila Odinga was humiliated in Embu, lawyer Donald Kipkorir blamed DP Ruto and UDA goons for being behind the humiliation.

In his official Twitter handle, the seemingly angry lawyer noted that he is still waiting for the UDA party to condemn the incident and name those responsible for the chaos.

“Still waiting for UDA leadership & propaganda unit to condemn the hooligans who tried to disrupt Baba’s visit in Meru, Tharaka Nithi & Embu Counties.

“Or it is only hooliganism when against Baba’s rivals?

“Baba’s enemies shouldn’t for a moment think they’ve monopoly of disruption,” Kipkorir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST