Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – Popular media personality, Janet Mbugua, is no longer rocking her wedding ring after parting ways with her husband, Eddie Ndichu.

The former Citizen TV anchor walked out of their matrimonial home last year after she discovered that her husband was cheating on her with multiple women.

She has since unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted all the photos that they had taken together, besides removing the wedding ring.

Janet and Eddie got married in an invite-only wedding held at Chaka Ranch, Nyeri, in 2015.

Here are the latest photos of the former TV anchor without her wedding ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.