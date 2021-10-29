Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – An online poll carried out by one of the local dailies has revealed the Presidential candidate likely to win the 2022 presidential election.

The 2022 presidential election is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila is using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party while DP Ruto is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

An opinion conducted by Star Newspaper shows that if an election is held today, Ruto will win with a landslide.

The pollster had asked Kenyans who will be the next President of Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.

Over 2500 Kenyans participated and 60.9 percent said it is Deputy President William Ruto

Here is the screenshot of the poll that showed DP Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

