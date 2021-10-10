Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 October 2021 – Renowned lawyer Donald Kipkorir hosted a lavish party on Saturday at his posh Karen home to celebrate his daughter’s graduation.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kipkorir shared photos of the colourful party that was attended by prominent Kenyans such as Justice Isaac Lenaola and lawyer Patrick Lumumba.

His daughter’s friends and former classmates were also invited to the party.

He gifted his daughter a white Volkswagen Polo, following her remarkable performance.

She graduated from Birmingham City University in the UK and attained a distinction.

The polished lawyer shared photos of the memorable party and thanked all those who attended.

“I give my greatest gratitude to my BFFs (my constant circle of Bestest Friends) who turned up to celebrate the graduation of my daughter.

“And her friends from Primary School, High Schoo & University who graced the occasion … And special thanks to Hon Justice Isaac Lenaola for leading us in Samburu Blessing Prayers.

“My Constant Circle of BFFs has become my Family,” he wrote.

