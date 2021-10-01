Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – A South African lady was forced to jump out of a moving vehicle after a randy driver attempted to assault her sexually.

She had been given a lift by the driver, not knowing that he had evil plans.

He attempted to execute the evil plan during the journey but she managed to jump out of the moving vehicle.

She sustained injuries on her hands while fleeing from the shameless beast.

Her friend shared the photos on Facebook and urged ladies to be careful.

“Ladies be careful. My friend got a lift.

“The driver wanted to rape her, luckily she managed to get out of the car while he was driving”. She wrote.

