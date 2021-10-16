Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – This guy is wishing the earth would open and swallow him after he was embarrassed on social media by his jilted lover.

It appears the guy is one of those f**k boys who hit and run only that this time he messed with the wrong woman.

The savage lady took to Twitter and paraded photos of the guy in her bed snoring after marathon sex and captioned them, “You wanna again deny that you have never been here?

“That we have never f****d?

She also shared a photo of the guy half-naked in her house and left him with an egg on his face.

This is savage!

See the post and photos below.

