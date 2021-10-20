Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was once an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto to the extent the DP engineered his (Kiunjuri’s) cabinet appointment.

At one point, Kiunjuri was considered a possible running mate for William Ruto who has his eyes on the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

But over the last few months, Kiunjuri has been disengaging his gears, drifting away from the DP’s camp.

Speaking during an interview, Kiunjuri stated that he ditched Ruto’s camp after the DP refused to accommodate small parties from the Mt. Kenya region.

He noted that the leadership style in Ruto’s camp smacks off arrogance besides sidelining other politicians and parties from the Mt Kenya region.

“They are full of arrogance. Will those people surrounding the deputy president be able to campaign on their own for Ruto?

“Can you ignore all the other leaders from the region and condemn their parties? No, it does not work like that,” Kiunjuri said.

According to Kiunjuri, William Ruto’s camp dismissed their political outfits from Mt Kenya, claiming they were tribal.

“We were ready for partnership but they said they do not want us. That our parties are small and tribal. You cannot talk like that before you cross the river.

“We could be that bridge that you need,” he added.

In September, Mwangi Kiunjuri warned DP Ruto against claiming that he had conquered the Mt Kenya region without involving other small parties.

Further, he warned the DP not to dismiss his opponents’ strategy, as they are bringing everyone on board to win the Mt Kenya vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST