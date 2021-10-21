Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, has predicted the man who will win the hotly contested 2022 presidential election, which is turning to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with K24 on Wednesday night, Wambua noted that the next president of Kenya will come from One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“Watu wanaojipiga kifua kuwa watakuwa marais watashtuliwa sana na mrengo wa OKA,” Wambua stated.

He further said the Wiper party leader and former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka is the only candidate with all it takes to be the flag bearer of OKA.

Wambua also said that he strongly believes Kalonzo Musyoka will be the next president of Kenya under the OKA alliance.

“Niaamini kuwa rais wa tano wa Kenya atakuwa Kalonzo Musyoka,” he stated.

Wambua noted that the Mount Kenya people strongly believe in Kalonzo Musyoka since he is too close to them, adding that half of his family reside in Mount Kenya and he also studied in Mount Kenya.

“Watu wa Mlima Kenya wanamuamini sana Kalonzo Musyoka kwa sababu ana ukaribu nao.

“Nusu ya familia yake iko Mlima Kenya na alisomea Mlima Kenya,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST