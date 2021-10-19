Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – A section of Kirinyaga County residents has asked the government not to try to humiliate Deputy President William Ruto during tomorrow’s Madaraka Day Celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium.

During the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the man of the moment and the chief guests will be Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and his First Lady Monica Chakwera.

Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are also expected to attend the highly publicized celebration.

Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, is on record saying only 3000 people will be allowed in the stadium due to Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid -19 restrictions.

Speaking to journalists, Ngurubani residents said they are eagerly waiting for the President to lift the nationwide curfew tomorrow since COVID -19 numbers have gone down significantly.

The residents also told the organizers to give Deputy President William Ruto a chance to address them.

“We ask the organizers to give DP Ruto a chance to speak because he speaks for all of us,” Violet Wambui said.

George Thuo, another resident from Mwea, said they will stage a mass walkout from the stadium if the ‘chief hustler’ is not given a chance to address his fellow hustlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST