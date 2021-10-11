Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – Celebrated rapper, King Kaka, has shared an emotional story narrating how he almost gave up on life when he was admitted to the hospital.

He shared a throwback photo in the hospital ward after undergoing surgery and thanked God for the gift of life.

He said that although he is not yet out of the woods, he has a reason to smile and celebrate life.

He further thanked his friends and family, especially his wife and mother, for standing with him.

His long post reads: That’s me, I still can’t believe it. 2days after I was admitted and they had just finished drilling on my hip bone for a bone marrow sample.

I was in between worlds fighting to see my family once more.

I would force my last smile when Nana & Moms visited but the truth is the nights got darker and I would be back in the ring with life.

It’s a feeling and place you can’t put in words

Nights when the devil threw in a few suggestions but the light got stronger for me to listen.

Not yet out of the woods but I’ve just realized that waking up is a Blessing, are you able to eat? that’s a blessing.

You have a support system? That’s a blessing.

Very thankful to Dr. Adil, Dr. Stanley & Dr. Aggrey .

Very thankful to the amazing nurses Wanjiku, Vio, Chacha, Peter and the rest.

Moms Asante , Nana you are a gem, Deno, Kenny, and my close friends.

My bros and everyone who came to visit. All the fans who don’t know me personally but said a prayer.

One day I will tell the full story but as of now, I have summarized it in a song.

﻿I know we have different struggles, I hope that this song revamps the little hope and light left in you. You have a destiny and God has a plan for you.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.