Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – What began as a blossoming relationship between two lovers in Nyeri, ended up in tears after the man died mysteriously following an argument.

Weise Klaus Armin , a Deutsch national aged 75, had been involved in a heated argument with his wife Rosemary Wangui, 38, before his lifeless body was later found hanging from the door frame of their master bedroom.

According to Wangui who filed her report at Nyeri’s central police station on October 15, she had visited her ailing mother in nearby Othaya earlier in the day. But on returning home in Nyeri’s Muhasibu Estate along Gamerock area, she allegedly found her husband breathing fire, accusing her of infidelity.

An argument then ensued forcing her to flee for dear life, after the man allegedly threatened to kill her using a knife. The deceased then locked himself in the bedroom, where his lifeless body was later found.

When police officers from Nyeri arrived at the scene, they broke into the bedroom and found Armin’s lifeless body hanging from a rope.

Homicide experts from headquarters, with a back up team from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and Scene of crime detectives immediately took up they matter.

They have since analyzed the scene forensically, taken statements from various sources and are waiting for the deceased’s kin to arrive from Germany, for a postmortem on Armin’s body to be conducted in a bid to get to bottom of the matter.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.