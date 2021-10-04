Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 2, 2021 – A vocal Kieleweke lawmaker has dismissed claims that he had endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Last week, Raila Odinga met over 20 lawmakers from the Mt Kenya region who endorsed his bid.

Mukurweini MP, Anthony Kiai, was among the 20 legislators who met Raila Odinga at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, and endorsed his bid for the top seat in 2022.

However, speaking on Monday, Kiai said he didn’t endorse Raila for the top seat.

The MP further said that his choice for the presidential candidate will be guided by the Mukurweini people who are his bosses.

“People are moving around here saying that I have joined ODM and endorsed Raila Odinga because I was seen with him in Nairobi.

“That is not true. Mukurweini people are the ones who will guide me on who to support.

“Just like in 2017 when you told me to support Jubilee and Uhuru Kenyatta, it will be the same case this time.

“I will come to you early next year and you will tell me which path I should take. You are my bosses,” Kiai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST