Monday, October 18, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has told off Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru over her Mashujaa Day demands.

Speaking during a peace meeting with leaders at Ndindiruku village yesterday, Kibicho told Waiguru to stop dragging politics into the national event set for Wednesday.

Kibicho dismissed the claims that the organizing team had sidelined the governor in the preparations of the ceremony.

“We even have a WhatsApp group forum where we exchange views on the preparation of the fete where the county is represented by ten officials.

“The issue of sidelining the governor should not arise,” Kibicho stated

Waiguru had claimed that she had no say on who would attend the event at Wang’uru Stadium.

“I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one who is running the show,” Waiguru.

However, Kibicho termed the claims by Waiguru as insincere, noting that all leaders were asked to nominate five people they wanted to take part in the celebrations.

“Mashujaa Day is for the whole country and Kirinyaga is just a host. The county is not supposed to organize such an event and she should know that,” Kibicho noted.

Kibicho has urged the leaders to stop causing tension ahead of the October 20 celebrations, which President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over.

“We should be peaceful and allow the President to address the nation.

“Once the celebrations are over, we can face off after the president leaves,” Kibicho pleaded with the leaders.

