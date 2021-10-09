Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has revealed plans by a section of Mt Kenya leaders to disrupt the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kirinyaga.

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Friday, Kibicho disclosed that they had received intelligence that some political leaders from the region who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto were planning to hire goons to cause chaos at the National celebrations that will be led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He alleged that the Ruto-allied politicians were planning to ferry the goons from Embu, Murang’a and Nyeri counties.

However, he warned leaders that any acts of misconduct at the Madaraka Day celebrations, which will be held at the Wanguru stadium, will not be tolerated.

“I have received intelligence reports that there are people who are planning to ruin Kirinyaga from Nyeri, Murang’a and Embu and we are saying we will not allow this.

“As a government, we will not take this lightly,” he stated.

Kibicho advised those opposed to Uhuru just to keep off the celebrations if their sole purpose is to disrupt a rather peaceful national celebration, otherwise, there would be trouble if they dare disrupt the function.

