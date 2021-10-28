Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has come to the defense of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, who was on Wednesday exposed for having a forged KCSE and diploma certificates.

During a cross-examination, Kenya National Examinations Council Principal Examinations Secretary Nabiki Kashu, told Magistrate Felix Kombo that Sudi did not register or sit the 2006 KCSE examination at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi.

Kashu was appearing in a case where Sudi is accused of having faked his academic credentials to circumvent Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) requirements when vying for MP’s seat.

Speaking on Thursday, Khalwale defended Sudi, stressing that he doesn’t need a degree to be a Member of Parliament.

He also asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, before saying Sudi has a fake academic document.

Since 2013, Joho’s academic credentials have been in question, especially how he obtained his degree from the University of Nairobi and Kampala University.

The Kenyan DAILY POST