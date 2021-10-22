Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – Popular rapper Brian Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones has refused to take care of a baby boy that he sired with his ex-girlfriend Cashy Karimi.

According to Cashy, Khalipraph Jones demanded a DNA test after she gave birth and the test turned positive.

But despite the test confirming that he is the biological father of their son, he has refused to provide for the innocent baby.

Cashy, who was speaking to blogger Edgar Obare, further revealed that Khaligraph sent goons to attack her and their son after the paternity test turned positive.

She is currently taking care of their son single-handedly.

Here are screenshots of her conversation with Edgar Obare.

