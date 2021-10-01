Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has once fallen victim to social media bullying after a controversial photo of a plus-size lady who resembles her went viral.

Her political competitors have been spreading false information that she is the one pictured scantily dressed in the trending photo.

However, these are just rumours to taint Omanga’s image.

This photo has been trending in South Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.