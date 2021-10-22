Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to Kenya and those currently living in the country.

Through a statement released on Thursday, the US Embassy in Nairobi cautioned its citizens against travelling to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas prone to terrorism.

It also warned them against travelling to areas within Turkana due to the high crime rate witnessed in the county.

The Embassy further red-zoned Eastleigh and Kibera slums, underlining that they are unsafe to their citizens who are likely to be mugged or kidnapped.

“These areas are characterised by armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping.

“Be especially careful when traveling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime,” their statement read in part.

“Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. “Emergency medical and fire service is also limited,” it added.

The US cited cases of terror attacks targeting both locals and foreigners as among the reasons for the travel advisory.

“Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship.

“These terrorist acts included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings.”

While travelling to Somalia or areas near the border, residents were urged to seek assistance and protection.

This comes amid tension between Kenya and Somalia after the UN court ruled to give Somalia the oil and gas-rich region in the Indian Ocean that previously belonged to Kenya.

