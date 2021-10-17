Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – The latest opinion poll by Mizani Africa shows that Kieni MP Kanini Kega will not be re-elected in 2022.

Kega was elected MP in 2013 after dethroning his predecessor, Namesus Warugongo, who served as Kieni MP between 2007 and 2013.

Currently, Kega is a member of the Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

He has also been a member of the Departmental Committee on Land since 2013.

Since 2018, Kega has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point man in the Mt Kenya region and also a vocal supporter of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In the poll, Kieni residents were asked whether they will re-elect Kega in 2022.

66.7% of the respondents said NO while 33.3% said YES.

Most of the residents said they will not re-elect Kega due to his association with Raila Odinga.

The majority of Kieni residents have prescribed to the ‘hustler narrative’ and are supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Here is a graph showing how Kanini Kega will lose in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.