Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – The streets of Kenya’s capital Nairobi are flooded with notorious conmen who prey on gullible city residents using various tricks.

The ruthless cons, who keep on devising new tricks of conning innocent Kenyans, camp in crowded streets and prey on passers-by, especially ladies.

This trending video shared by former Nairobi Governor turned blogger, Mike Sonko, shows the moment a lady who bought mitumba clothes from a hawker on a busy street in Nairobi was conned like a fool in broad daylight.

The trick he used to con the lady will leave you dumfounded.

As they say, “Nairobi ni shamba la mawe,”

This is a must-watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.