Thursday, October 28, 2021 – A close lieutenant of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said Deputy President William Ruto will be the next President of Kenya if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuses to join One Kenya Alliance (OKA)

OKA is a political formation formed by Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Speaking on Thursday, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, said Raila Odinga and OKA bosses have no option but to unite and face the second in command in 2022.

“They should urgently engage as equals.

“If they don’t want to engage then they are giving the presidency to Ruto.

“They should come up with a mega alliance but of equals,” Maanzo said

However, the biggest headache is whether the Oka bosses will drop their presidential bids in favour of Raila who they fell out with in the NASA coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST