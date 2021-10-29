Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have said they will not work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga again.

Kalonzo and Raila worked together in 2013 and 2017 and according to Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, the Kamba community will never work with Raila Odinga again, citing betrayal.

Wambua, who is a close confidant of Kalonzo, said they had already supported Raila for the last ten years and they are not ready to do the same in 2022.

“sisi mahali mtatuambia tuende tutafyatana na nyinyi but Kuna mahali moja hatutaenda, sisi tumeinvest kwa miaka kumi kwa Raila na huko haturudi tena,” Wambua said.

He further urged Kenyans to support One Kenya Alliance(OKA) since it is the alliance that will form the next government.

Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, are the founders of OKA.

