Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to take action against Deputy President William Ruto if he becomes president in 2022.

In a thinly-veiled attack on the DP, Kalonzo stated that corrupt leaders who steal millions, buy wheelbarrows for the youth while flying in helicopters, would pay back the money.

He noted that corruption in the country had become rampant, adding that the stolen money could be used to finance government projects.

“Tutakomesha ufisadi ya pesa, kununulia wananchi wheelbarrow na hao wenyewe wanatumia helicopter.

“Hio pesa watarudisha (We shall end the theft of public money, buying Kenyans wheelbarrows while they use helicopters. They must return the money),” he asserted.

Kalonzo vowed that there was enough money in the country to ensure free Secondary School education.

“Corruption has become worse in the years 2013 to 2017. My brother, Musalia, and I have been in government and we have never witnessed as much corruption as we have witnessed in those years,” he added.

In addition, Kalonzo noted that members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the current government had not employed people from Makueni County.

The Wiper leader and Deputy President William Ruto have in the past been at loggerheads over corruption.

The DP accused Kalonzo of grabbing a 200-acre piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

However, Kalonzo denounced the claims and welcomed the DCI and EACC to conduct an audit on him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST