Friday, October 29, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to explain to Kenyans where the 500,000 jobs he promised them are.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Friday, Kalonzo urged Kenyans to be cautious with leaders like DP Ruto because they are liars.

Kalonzo said that the second in command has been saying that the biggest crisis in Kenya is unemployment yet he has failed to find solutions to the same after being a deputy president for 9 years.

“Wapi 500,000 jobs ulipromise? Ruto ameturuka after 9years, lakini tutamfunza njia.

“Tutamwambia jinsi ya kucreate jobs (Where are the 500,000 jobs you promised? Ruto has cheated us for 9years, but we will teach him a lesson. We will show him how to create jobs),” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, who is also a member of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), also told Kenyans not to be worried about who will fly the OKA flag, promising that despite the choice, they will work as a team after the election.

“Msifadhaike ni nani atabeba bendera ya OKA. Sisi tukafanya Kazi pamoja (Don’t be worried about who will be OKA’s flag bearer, we will work as a team),” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST