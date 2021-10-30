Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that he has been meeting ODM Leader Raila Odinga secretly over a possible coalition in 2022.

Speaking at a rally in Kakamega yesterday, Kalonzo termed the reports as media propaganda, noting that he is firmly in OKA.

According to Kalonzo, OKA is a united team keen on taking over the country’s presidency come 2022.

“The media should stop creating propaganda that so and so are meeting secretly.

“Write that Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi, Wetang’ula and Jirongo are an indivisible team and in due course, we will be giving out a team leader,” Kalonzo thundered.

Kalonzo’s remarks come amid media reports that he has been holding secret talks with Raila.

According to reports, talks between Raila Odinga and Kalonzo have been ongoing for the past two months.

The two are allegedly deliberating on the probable 2022 lineup.

“It’s true, they have been talking but at their level [as party chiefs]. We can’t tell how far they have reached, but it’s a fact, they have been talking,” said a Wiper Party official who refused to be named.

“They are looking at the dynamics of the upcoming polls but we have a common agreement that should the matrices be allowed, then Raila should support Kalonzo,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST