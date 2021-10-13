Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that his name must be on the presidential ballot in 2022.

In an interview with K24 on Wednesday morning, Kalonzo, who is also a principal in One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said he is not ready to step down for anyone, including the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Instead, Kalonzo urged Raila Odinga to retire from politics since he is too old to rule Kenya.

Raila, 76, is hoping that OKA leaders will endorse his 2022 presidential bid.

But Kalonzo said it is Raila Odinga who should join OKA and should not expect to be named as a coalition flagbearer.

“Raila is free to join OKA if he wants but if he’s coming thinking I’m going to deputise him again then he should forget, it is my time to lead this country,” Kalonzo said.

OKA leaders include Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula.

