Monday, October 11, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for saying he is currently the Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin.

Ruto, who spoke in Laikipia County on Saturday, said he had made significant gains in the vote-rich region and has majority support.

The second in command also said all presidential candidates who want support from the Mt Kenya electorate must pass through him because he has the support of the people.

But speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo dismissed Ruto’s sentiments, saying Mt Kenya is not a stronghold of anybody.

“Jamaa moja akasema ukitaka kuclimb Mt. Kenya unapitia kwake, I thought Jesus’ authority was that no one goes to the father except through me, “Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo argued all presidential candidates are free to campaign in Mt Kenya, adding that he will climb to Mt Kenya until Lenana’s peak.

“We can all get to the top of the mountain. . . Tseikuru nifike mpaka Lenana peak. . . mimi naeza kuanza kutoka Tseikuru nifike mpaka Lenana peak.mtu hawezi kusema ukitaka kuclimb mlima pitia kwake,” Kalonzo stated.

