Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that his name must be on the presidential ballot during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with Emoo FM on Wednesday, Kalonzo, who is preparing to vie for the presidency using One Kenya Alliance (OKA) party ticket, expressed confidence that he will become the fifth President of Kenya.

He also requested Deputy President William Ruto, who is a front runner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, to calm his rowdy supporters in Rift Valley when he visits the region to campaign in December.

“I want to call on the DP William Samoei Ruto and his brigade to create a conducive political atmosphere that will satisfy every single citizen of this country.

“Meaning that I can access Ruto’s Strongholds without facing political wrath from his supporters,” Kalonzo said.

“And I want to assure our political supporters and Kenyans at large, that before December the story is going to be very different,” Kalonzo said.

He concluded by asking Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to retire from politics and support his presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST