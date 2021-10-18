Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – Kalenjin rapper Sandra Chebet alias Msupa S, who shot to fame in 2018 after her rap videos went viral, has flaunted her baby bump.

She currently resides in the United States of America, where she relocated to late last year.

She shared the news of her pregnancy through her social platforms and posted a cute photo admiring her baby bump.

“Who is God? Asante Jah,” she captioned the photo and thanked God for the blessings.

This is her second pregnancy since she has a child from a previous relationship.

The popular female rapper found love after landing in the US.

She has been flaunting her heavily built boyfriend and captioning his photos with love emojis.

He is rumoured to be the man behind her pregnancy.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.