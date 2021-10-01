Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has been attacked by his constituents for travelling to the US for liposuction surgery.

Liposuction surgery is a complex and expensive process that was solely funded by the taxpayer’s money.

In a video that has since gone viral, the residents accused the Amani National Congress (ANC) senator of being selfish and greedy for concentrating on his big stomach instead of residents.

“You went abroad and removed your belly and ass and came back as a slim man,” the angry residents stated.

The residents also accused the outspoken senator of frustrating other politicians who have shown interest in his seat come 2022.

Malala was accused of specifically frustrating Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.

“Muhanda ameshinda hata mama yako kwa miaka,” they said in the video.

“Respect old people who have been here before you.

“Work with your age mates and stop disturbing old people who are working.

She has a good working record and not like you.”

