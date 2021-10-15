Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has sent a powerful message to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, over the 2022 Presidential Election.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Friday morning, Kabogo said Uhuru and Raila should consider building the nation in terms of economy and uniting Kenyans, who were divided due to political differences for the past 12 years.

The former Juja MP stated that Deputy President William Ruto is likely to win the 2022 Presidential contest since he is in firm control of the Mt Kenya region, which has over 6 million votes.

“I want to tell my good friends President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM Party leader Raila Amollo Odinga, that attacking William Ruto will add nothing to your political careers.

“Ruto is ahead in terms of political ideologies and creativity, which will enable him to secure the presidency,” Kabogo said.

“The reason why Kenyans love William Samoei Ruto. It is because he is talking the same language with them, and he is also discussing their problems at the national level.

“Holding meetings at the Safari Park Hotel cannot award you a political seat,” Kabogo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST